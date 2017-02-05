Blind T20 World Cup: India thrash Australia, win by 128 runs

The opening pair put on an unbroken 199 runs together in 15 overs, which virtually took the game away from the Aussies. (Source: File) The opening pair put on an unbroken 199 runs together in 15 overs, which virtually took the game away from the Aussies. (Source: File)

India’s run of wins continued unabated as they posted a massive 128-run victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup for Blind at the Rajagiri College in Kochi on Sunday.

India piled up a huge 272 for no loss in their allotted 20 overs with openers Sunil and Muhammed Farhan hitting an unbeaten ton and an undefeated half-century, respectively.

Sunil smashed 163 not out off 72 deliveries with the help of 29 boundaries, while Farhan hit 53 off 35 balls before being retired hurt.

The opening pair put on an unbroken 199 runs together in 15 overs, which virtually took the game away from the Aussies.

Iqbal Jafar then scored a quickfire 30 from 13 balls to take the home team to a comprehensive win.

Chasing a humongous total, Australia were bowled out for a meagre 144.

India skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy picked up two wickets by giving away only 11 runs in 3.3 overs.