Blind T20 World Cup: At the Feroz Shah Kotla, an India-Pakistan match unlike any other

Mohammad Zafar raises his arms in delight and lets out a shriek. Almost on cue, he and the rest of the Pakistani contingent, all draped in bottle green jerseys charge towards the 22-yard strip at Feroz Shah Kotla to join the two unbeaten batsmen. Zafar bends down to plant a kiss on the dusty brown track at the centre square, after which the entire unit, including the coaching staff, form a circle and begin the all-too-familiar ‘Pakistan zindabad’ chants.

Kotla’s sparsely populated crowd, who are up on their feet, start applauding the efforts of these young men from across the border. On a pleasant winter afternoon here in the national capital, Pakistan’s blind cricket team orchestrate an incredible romp, pulling off a comprehensive 8-wicket win over hosts and arch-rivals India in a crucial league encounter of the ongoing T20 World Cup for the blind.

Zafar’s stunning counter-attacking 88 would eventually prove to be the cornerstone of Pakistan’s stunning run-chase. Like, all major sporting clashes between the two countries, blind cricket too has had it’s fair share of intrigue. By winning this encounter, Pakistan have maintained a clean slate over India in all the league games of World Cups. India though still have a distinct edge over their neighbours in the big tournament finals – having trumped in the 2012 T20 event, then again in the 40-over World Cup two years later in 2014, and in the Asia Cup last year.

However, what would have sweetened this victory for Pakistan was the presence of Abdul Basit, their High Commissioner to India, invited as the chief guest for the game. Lavishing praise on the victors, Basit said he was eagerly waiting for a possible India-Pakistan clash in the final in Bangalore. “Bahut acha laga. Mein pehli dafa ek blind cricket match dekh raha hoon. Match ka mahoul aur Pakistan ko jeete hue dekhkar bahut khushi hui. I seriously hope we meet India in the finals, and it would be even better if they can beat them there,” Basit says.

Any India-Pakistan match at the Kotla —be it the senior team or the one featuring the women’s team in the World T20 last year —have all been a closely fought affair in recent times. On Wednesday afternoon, the visitors happily sauntered home with relative ease. However, the spirit and the bonhomie between these two teams was palpable. And the support the Men-in-Green got in Delhi was overwhelming. Basit, for one, was mighty impressed by the support shown for his team. So, against the backdrop of such bonhomie, when one journalist pops the inevitable question at the Pakistan High Commissioner— “When will we see India-Pakistan resuming sporting ties?” – pat comes the reply. “Reviving cricketing and hockey ties between the two countries is the best way to take our relations forward. I am all for it. I think federations from both the countries are in touch with each other,” he adds.

With two World Cup wins under their belt, Pakistan’s blind cricket team is a product of a surprisingly well-chalked out system. Proper trials are conducted and camps are held to streamline the available talent. They have obviously benefited due to the unmitigated backing of their premier cricket body—the Pakistan Cricket Board—who have annually earmarked Rs 2 crore for the promotion of their brand of cricket.

Coach Abdur Razzaq, a former World Cup winning captain, concedes being PCB’s affiliate member has helped them to the hilt. “We became an affiliate body under the PCB after we won the World Cup in 2006. Having their backing has helped us spot talent and streamline our funds. I am surprised that the Indian body – the Cricket Association for the Blind in India – still does not enjoy BCCI’s patronage. With the kind of funds they (BCCI) have at their disposal, not Rs 2 crore, in fact they can even earmark as much as Rs 6 crore for their development,” Razzaq says on the sidelines after Pakistan’s win.

Going forward, Pakistan’s blind cricket team have a busy itinerary ahead of them over the next two days in New Delhi. First up, Basit and his team will host a lavish reception to celebrate the team’s win at the Pakistan’s High Commission on Thursday. They will round-off their stay in India’s national capital with the screening of Hrithik Roshan’s recently released action thriller, Kaabil.