Blind cricket to have IPL-style T20 league

Blind cricket will soon have their own IPL-style T20 League. (Source: CABI) Blind cricket will soon have their own IPL-style T20 League. (Source: CABI)

India’s blind cricket team is one of the most successful teams around the globe. But despite their success, they haven’t got the recognition that they actually deserve. Promises have been made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide them the affiliation but they still lack execution. Yet, the enthusiasm of blind cricketers for playing for the country and trying various different techniques in the game never goes down. This time Cricket Association for the Blind in India have come up with a new idea of introducing a T20 League.

CABI’s General Secretary John David, while talking to Indian Express, shared his plans about the league. Just like the Indian Premier League that has franchises co-owned by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta of Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab respectively, the T20 league is also tipped to have SRK as the co-owner of a franchise.

“We have had a talk with SRK and he showed his interest in the league,” he said. The Blind cricket team has so far won the World Cup 2018, World T20 in 2012 and 2017 respectively while they were crowned Asia champions in 2015.

Here are the details for the T20 League:

Schedule

The T20 league would take place between mid-November to mid-December this year.

Format

The T20 League will have 10 teams and will be played in the same format as the Indian Premier League (with both home and away matches).

Broadcasting

The association has approached Star for the broadcasting of the T20 league.

