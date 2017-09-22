Only in Express
Big relief that we don’t have to play against Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan anymore: Rangana Herath

Rangana Herath has revealed that he is happy that in the upcoming series against Pakistan the duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan will not be playing.

September 22, 2017
Pakistan vs West Indies, Misbah and Younis retirement, PAK vs WI, Misbah-ul -Haq, Younis Khan, Yuvraj Singh, India, Pakistan, Roston Chase, sports news, cricket news, indian express Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan their successful career with Pakistan cricket. (Source: AP)
Veteran Sri Lankan off-spinner Rangana Herath has revealed that he is happy that in the upcoming series against Pakistan the duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan will not be playing. Together the duo has scored more than 20,000 runs and have a good record against the Lankans. Hence, their absence will be felt by the Pakistan team.

In an interview with cricbuzz, Herath said, “That’s a big relief that we don’t have to play against the two of them anymore. They were easily their two best players.Vastly experienced, very good players of spin and don’t give away their wickets easily. Pakistan will face a situation like us when we lost Mahela and Sanga around the same time.”

Commenting on the upcoming series, he said, “It will be a closely contested series. They are ranked sixth and we are ranked seventh. Our confidence levels took a beating during the Indian series and this is a good opportunity for us to lift our standards. Pakistan have some very good young players and I am looking forward for to the challenge.”

