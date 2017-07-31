Big Bash League schedule for 2017-18 released

The Big Bag League is one of the most anticipated events in T20 cricket. (Source: Twitter) The Big Bag League is one of the most anticipated events in T20 cricket. (Source: Twitter)

The much awaited Australian Big Bash League (BBL) will kick start from early December this year. after last year’s record attendance, Australian domestic cricket crowd records are expected to shatter once again. The first match will see Sydney Thunder square off against Sidney Sixers. While the men’s league starts from December 19, 10 days prior to it, the women’s BBL will begin (December 9).

The most anticipated fixture of the BBL is undoubtedly the Melbourne derby match between the Stars and Renegades. Noticeably, there will be no Big Bash games played on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Here is the link to the fixture:

“The eight additional BBL matches for this season have been scheduled to complement the existing regular season fixture, take the BBL and WBBL to more locations, and encourage more people to give cricket a go,” said CA Executive General Manager of Events and Leagues, Anthony Everard.

“The opportunity to take matches to markets such as Launceston is particularly exciting as it represents the growing popularity of the Big Bash nationwide, and we are hopeful of extending the BBL’s footprint even further this season in partnership with the Thunder, Strikers and Renegades, who remain in discussions to take matches to new markets.”

“Both the BBL and WBBL are firm family favourites during the summer school holidays, and with even more matches we hope fans will continue to vote with their feet, support their club, and help us surpass last year’s attendance, which exceeded one million for the second consecutive season,” said Everard.

