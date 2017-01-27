Big Bash League Final: When and where to watch Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live coverage on TV, live streaming online

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, men and women, will face off on January 28 in Perth. (Source: Twitter/ BBL) Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, men and women, will face off on January 28 in Perth. (Source: Twitter/ BBL)

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will come face to face when they play each other in the final of the sixth edition of the Big Bash League on Saturday, January 28 at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Scorchers have only missed a single final in the League’s history, and this will be their fifth in six seasons.

Scorchers are contesting for their third title while Sydney Sixers, winner of the inaugural edition, will be playing their third BBL final.

The Scorchers finished on top of the table and had a comfortable win in the semifinals against the Melbourne Stars. Meanwhile Sixers have enjoyed an extraordinary rise to the top after they finished at the bottom of the points table last season and will be eager to win their second title. Their had a tough time in their semifinal match against Brisbane Heat and just managed to level the score in the last ball of the match and required super over to book a place in the final.

In the Women Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers will face off Sydney Sixers at 7:58 AM to 11:00 AM on Star sports 2. Perth have played Sydney Sixers twice this season, which resulted in two close losses.

When is the Big Bash League final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers?

The final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be played on January 28.

Where will the final be played?

The final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be played at WACA Stadium in Perth.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 2. It can also be seen in HD on Star Sports 2 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the final start?

The live coverage of the match starts between 1:28 and 5:00 PM.

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

