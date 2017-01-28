Live cricket score, Big Bash League Final, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Perth Scorchers win toss, opt to bowl first against Sydney Sixers

Live cricket score, Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Perth Scorchers take on Sydney Sixers at the WACA. (Source: Twitter) Live cricket score, Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Perth Scorchers take on Sydney Sixers at the WACA. (Source: Twitter)

In a repeat of the final from two years back, Perth Scorchers take on Sydney Sixers in the final of the sixth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). This might be the last match at the WACA with Scorchers likely to move to Perth Stadium from the next season which would be an expanded event.

Neither of the two teams can boast of a dominant showing in the league stages but Perth can count on home support, good showing at home and finding rhythm just last week with the win against Melbourne Stars sealing passage in the final.

Sydney Sixers have been more erratic with their form but in the last contest between the two teams, they came out victorious at the SCG. Both teams will be hit by call-ups to the international teams with Shaun Marsh and Colin Munro the noteable absentees. Catch live scores and updates from BBL Final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

