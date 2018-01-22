Big Bash League: Ben Laughlin, Jake Weatherald combine for ‘catch of the league’

An air-brone Ben Laughlin throwing the ball back into the field. An air-brone Ben Laughlin throwing the ball back into the field.

Big Bash League has thrown a highlight every season. There was the seagull survival in the 2015 season, then the secutiry guard who took a catch while sitting on the chair at the boundary ropes last season. Once again, Big Bash has given the cricket fans a new and rare highlight. Boundary relay catches have become a common sight in cricket but a boundary relay marathon catch has happened for the first time.

In the match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades saw a breathtaking catch. Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald combined to take what is now called the “best catch of Big Bash League”.

In the 16th over of the match in which Renegades were chasing 174 for a win, Dwayne Bravo was facing Rashid Khan. Bravo needed to do something extraordinary to win the game for Renegades but it was Laughlin and Weatherald who did it.

Bravo went over the covers for a big shot and it looked like clearing the boundary. But, Laughlin sprinted back to long-off and took a good running catch. His momentum carried him closer to the boundary and realising that he will cross it, he threw the ball back into the field. He threw it close to 30 metres, where Weatherald dived backwards and completed the catch.

Strikers lost the match by 45 runs but this catch became the highlight of the match. Pollard was batting at the other end but even he could not finish the game after beign dismissed for 18.

