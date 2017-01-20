Big Bash League 2017: Commentator gives wired-up skipper Brad Hodge a tip, faces scrutiny

One of the commentators Mike Howard told the Strikers captain that one of his bowlers, Ben Laughlin, had a good recent record against Thunder skipper Shane Watson. (Source: twitter) One of the commentators Mike Howard told the Strikers captain that one of his bowlers, Ben Laughlin, had a good recent record against Thunder skipper Shane Watson. (Source: twitter)

What happened?

In the game between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder, the on-air commentary team passed on match tips to Strikers skipper Brad Hodge, who was miked up on the field. One of the commentators Mike Howard told the Strikers captain that one of his bowlers, Ben Laughlin, had a good recent record against Thunder skipper Shane Watson, who had just come in to bat then. Hodge didn’t know that beforehand and brought on Laughlin in the next over, though he didn’t get Watson out this time.

CA reaction

Though the conversation may have been light-hearted in nature, Cricket Australia was not amused. Its integrity unit is looking into the incident, as it was tantamount to passing on tactical information to one of the participating teams. The governing body said it was “disappointed” with the incident. On Thursday, Network Ten, the host broadcaster of the BBL, also apologised for the indiscretion.

Background

Broadcasters usually have one player from either side miked up during matches as they believe it gives the viewers a unique perspective about proceedings. it is mostly done in Twenty20 leagues around the world. However, on most occasions, the players do not offer anything more than banalities and sometimes don’t even appreciate the unwanted intrusion.

Implications

If the on-air commentators start advising teams on the game, bookmakers and others with nefarious designs can use the conversation for their own benefit.

Mark Howard: “Just before we let you go Hodgey, our master statistician Lawrie Colliver tells us Laughlin has got Watson twice in the last eight balls he’s bowled him in this competition.”

Brad Hodge: “Really.”

Howard: “I’ll leave that with you.”

Hodge: “I’ll bring him on next over then, let’s get him into the game.”

Laughlin is brought on.

Howard: “Blow me down, Ben Laughlin comes into the attack.”

Kevin Pietersen: “Very naughty. Very, very naughty Howie.”