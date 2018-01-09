Big Bash League 2017/18 Points Table, Standings, BBL 7 Team Standings, Net Run Rate

Defending champions Perth Scorchers will play their first match against Adelaide Strikers on December 23. Defending champions Perth Scorchers will play their first match against Adelaide Strikers on December 23.

The sixth season of the Big Bash League starts on starts on December 19 with the first match being played between 2016/17 runners-up Sydney Sixers and local rivals Sydney Thunder. It will go on till February 4, 2018. Defending champions Perth Scorchers will play their first match against the Sixers on December 23. This season could possibly be the last Kevin Pietersen plays with the former England batsman saying that his energy is “dwindling.” Scorchers start as favourites for the title once again. They are the most succesfull team in the tournament’s short history, winning the title three times. Other teams to have won the title are the two Sydney-based sides, Thunder and Sixers and Brisbane Heat.

Points Table

Teams P W L Points NRR Perth Scorchers 6 5 1 10 +0.042 Adelaide Strikers 5 4 1 8 +1.330 Melbourne Renegades 6 4 2 8 +0.606 Brisbane Heat 6 4 2 8 +0.374 Hobart Hurricanes 5 3 2 6 -0.500 Sydney Thunder 6 2 4 4 -0.293 Sydney Sixers 6 0 6 0 -0.646 Melbourne Stars 4 0 4 0 -1.254

