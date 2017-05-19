Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s mystery date’s identity revealed

“Dinner date full pic soon,” was his caption to the image. (Source: Facebook) “Dinner date full pic soon,” was his caption to the image. (Source: Facebook)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has sent tongues wagging with his performance in the IPL this season. Although his team Sunrisers Hyderabad were knocked out in the eliminator by Kolkata Knight Riders, Bhuvneshwar remains one of the front-runners for the Purple Cap this season.

He knocked off a few more wickets outside the pitch when he made a cryptic post on his Facebook account. It was a pic of Bhuvi sitting on one half of a table in a restaurant. “Dinner date full pic soon,” was his caption to the image. That full pic is yet to come out but who that girl is may have already bee revealed.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the mystery date is model and Telugu film actor Anusmriti Sarkar. HT claims that a source spotted the cricketer and the actor getting out of the car.

Bhuvneshwar is yet to reveal the full story and so, it may be too early to get into any assumptions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the Indian squad that travel to England to play in the ICC Champions Trophy that starts in June 2017. He is expected to play a vital role in India’s defence of their title after his performance in the Indian Premier League this season.

In 14 matches, Bhuvnehswar has taken 26 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. His best came against Kings XI Punjab when he wiped out the opposition batting order to take SRH to an unlikely win. He ended that match with figures of 5/19

