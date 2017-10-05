Bhuvneshwar Kumar shares emotional message after getting engaged to Nupur Nagar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got engaged to Nupur Nagar. (Source: Instagram) Bhuvneshwar Kumar got engaged to Nupur Nagar. (Source: Instagram)

Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday revealed that he got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida. While the ceremony included couple’s close friends and families. Recalling the time spent with Nupur in the past, Bhuvneshwar posted couple of photos on his Instagram account. He captioned the picture, “Rewinding and going back to the happy memories, inspires me to fast forward and dream about the amazing future that lies ahead.”

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar’s father Kiran Pal Singh said, “Our families have known each other for a while now, par yeh Bhuvneshwar ki pasand thi. Ussne humein bataya and we were happy. The girl is educated and sweet and the family is very nice too. We are now trying to see when we can have the wedding. Bhuvi is busy with back-to-back series in the coming months but as soon as we find a 10-day window, we will make arrangements.”

According to Bhuvneshwar’s father, several Indian players are expected to attend the wedding. Speaking to Times of India, Kiran Pal said, “As soon as the dates are finalised, we will book a venue here in Meerut. But if logistics don’t allow that, we will look for some place in Delhi too. Dekhiye, shaadi koi roz-roz toh hoti nahi. This is a special occasion and we want everyone to be there. So we will extend our invitation to all of Bhuvneshwar’s teammates from the Indian team. I hope all of them can make it too.”

Bhuvneshwar, who has been regular in Test cricket and ODI, is a part of India’s 15-member squad in the upcoming T20 series against Australia. The first T20I is scheduled to be played in Ranchi on Saturday. Ever since making debut in ODI and T20 against Pakistan in 2012, the 27-year old has taken 80, 17 wickets respectively. He was impressive during the five-match ODI series against Australia.

