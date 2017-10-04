Only in Express

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his ‘better half,’ see pic

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had uploaded an image in May of him on "dinner date" with the person on the other side of the table cropped out. He has finally revealed the full pic.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 4, 2017 2:00 am
bhuvneshwar kumar, bhuvneshwar, bhuvneshwar kumar wife, Bhuvneshwar said that the “better half” in the pic is Nupur Nagar. (Source: Instagram)
Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had dropped a cliffhanger on his fans when he posted a cryptic photo on his Facebook page. It was of him on a “dinner date” and the person on the other end of the table was cropped out. “Full pic soon,” he had said. After that, there were stories of that other person being actress Anusmriti Sarkar but they were debunked by the pacer himself. He has now revealed the image.

Bhuvneshwar said that the “better half” in the pic is Nupur Nagar. He did not reveal anything more and so we can only keep guessing. Bhuvneshwar fulfilled his promise of revealing his better half in the image. Eventually, he may reveal the relationship he has with her and whether a wedding is on the cards. Most recently, veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh had tied the knot with model Hazel Keech. The Indian team had attended the wedding.

Bhuvneshwar is one of the regulars in the Indian limited overs squad. He was an integral part of India’s ODI wins in Sri Lanka and at home against Australia. In the Australia series – the most recent one – Bhuvneshwar took five wickets. He will now play for India in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia. Bhuvneshwar is a particularly lethal death bowler in the shortest format of the game. He is yet to cement his place in the Test squad though, with pacers like Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami being chosen ahead of him in the series against Australia and later in Sri Lanka.

 

