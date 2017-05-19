Latest News
Bhuvneshwar Kumar quashes rumours of dating actor Anusmriti Sarkar, says will reveal name ‘when it’s time’

Rumours had spread that Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dating model and actor Anusmriti Sarkar.

bhuvneshwar kumar, sunrisers hyderabad, srh, ipl, ipl 2017, bhuvneshwar kumar date, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Bhuvneshwar had uploaded a pic of him on a date with an unknown person. (Source: Facebook)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has quashed rumours of him dating Anusmriti Sarkar. Kumar had uploaded an image of him sitting at a table in a restaurant on May 11 with the other side of the table cut out from the photo and said that he would reveal his dinner date soon. Since then, rumours had stemmed that the person on the other side was Telugu and Bengali film actress Anusmriti Sarkar.

“Whoever going with this false rumour of me dating her”, please note she is definitely not the one you are looking for!! So please stop spreading it.. I myself will introduce the one when it’s time,” said Bhuvneshwar Kumar in an Instagram post.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the most important cogs in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling arsenal in this season of the Indian Premier League. Although the defending champions have been knocked out of the competition by Kolkata Knight Riders, he still remains one of the front-runners for the Purple Cap this season with 26 wickets off 14 matches. This includes five-wicket haul that he took against Kings XI Punjab, pulling them to an unlikely victory in the league stages.

