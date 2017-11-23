Bhuvneshwar Kumar ties knot with Nupur Nagar in Meerut, watch video

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nupur Nagar got married at a ceremony in Meerut. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nupur Nagar got married at a ceremony in Meerut.

It seems to be the day of wedding bells for Indian cricketers. On the same day when former Indian fast-bowler Zaheer Khan got married to his girlfriend Sagarika Ghatke, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also tied the knot to Nupur Nagar at a grand ceremony in his hometown, Meerut. The bowler, in a video last week, had announced the wedding dates because of which he was released from the squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka, making way for youngster Vijay Shankar in the team.

Watch video below:

According to a report from Deccan Chronicle, two days after the wedding celebrations, another reception ceremony will take place at Nupur’s hometown Bulandshahr. Only close family relatives and family friends will attend the event, the report added. Another ceremony will then take place in New Delhi on November 3o.

The couple got engaged at a ceremony in Greater Noida on October 4, which was attended by friends and family members.

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka begins from Friday. Kumar, who was brilliant in the first Test and caused troubles for Sri Lankan batsmen, will be a huge miss for the home side. But, India will hope they can carry the form of Eden Gardens to Nagpur and attain a win over Lankan tigers.

