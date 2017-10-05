Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets engaged to Nupur Nagar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

India’s pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made headlines as he got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida on Wednesday. The ceremony included couple’s close friends and families. Earlier on Tuesday, Bhuvneshwar revealed his better-half on his Instagram account by posting a picture of himself with Nupur. He captioned the picture,”Here’s the better half of the picture @nupurnagar.”

In an interview with the Times of India, Bhuvneshwar’s father, Kiran Pal Singh said, “Our families have known each other for a while now, par yeh Bhuvneshwar ki pasand thi. Ussne humein bataya and we were happy. The girl is educated and sweet and the family is very nice too. We are now trying to see when we can have the wedding. Bhuvi is busy with back-to-back series in the coming months but as soon as we find a 10-day window, we will make arrangements.”

Bhuvneshwar’s father also said that several Indian players could be a part of the wedding. “As soon as the dates are finalised, we will book a venue here in Meerut. But if logistics don’t allow that, we will look for some place in Delhi too. Dekhiye, shaadi koi roz-roz toh hoti nahi. This is a special occasion and we want everyone to be there. So we will extend our invitation to all of Bhuvneshwar’s teammates from the Indian team. I hope all of them can make it too.”

Bhuvneshwar has been in remarkable form from past few years, he was also the highest wicket taker in this year’s IPL with 26 wickets in 14 matches. He has also been impressive for Team India in limited overs format, taking wickets at regular intervals and bowling with patience and accuracy in death overs.

The swing bowler is a part of the upcoming T20 series against Australia and will join the team for the first T20 match, which will be played in Ranchi on Saturday.

