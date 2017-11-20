Bhuvneshwar Kumar announces wedding date, watch video

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will tie the knot with Nupur Nagar on November 23 . (Source: Bhuvneshwar Instagram) Bhuvneshwar Kumar will tie the knot with Nupur Nagar on November 23 . (Source: Bhuvneshwar Instagram)

After making headlines for his impressive performance with the ball against Sri Lanka in the first Test, India’s pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to tie the knot with Nupur Nagar. The right-arm pacer on Monday announced his wedding date (November 23) in a video posted by opener Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram.

Dhawan, who missed out on a hundred by six runs in the second innings, confirming Bhuvneshwar’s wedding asked him about the excitement he is going through. “Lo ji humara ek sher kal joru ka gullam ban jaega. Isse puchte hai ki Motichoor ka Ladoo jo khae vo pachtae ya jo na khae vo pachtae (One of our teammates is going to get married, so let’s just ask him how does he feel)?”

Replying to Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar said that he has no idea about the feelings and all the preparations for his wedding are done by the family members. “There is no excitement as such as I was on national duty till now and all the preparations are done by the families. So, I will only get to see how it feels when I reach home tomorrow (Tuesday).”

“Whatever, I have learned from these players (referring to Dhawan), I can say that it is quite a good and happy feeling,” Bhuvneshwar added.

Bhuvneshwar got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida on October 4th. The ceremony included couple’s close friends and families. Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar played together for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

