Top News
  • ‘Better luck next time’: Twitterrati reacts as India lose first Test by 72 runs

‘Better luck next time’: Twitterrati reacts as India lose first Test by 72 runs

India lost the first Test in Cape Town against South Africa by 72 runs to go 1-0 down in the three-match series.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 8, 2018 9:33 pm
Cape Town Test India go 1-0 down in the three-match Test series against South Africa.
Related News

The thrilling Cape Town Test came to an end on Monday with India losing to South Africa by 72 runs and going 1-0 down in the three-match Test series. India were all out for 135 in 42.4 overs on the fourth day of the first Test.

South Africa were without star bowler Dale Steyn, who was out due to a heel injury, but seamer Vernon Philander ensured the hosts victory by taking career-best figures of 6/42 after South Africa were bowled out for 130.

After day three had been a washout, 18 wickets fell in 64 overs, all going to seamers. South Africa resumed on 65 for two, but were only able to double their score before they lost their last eight wickets. Virat Kohli (28) was undone playing across a straight delivery from Philander while Ravichandran Ashwin (37) was the top scorer for India.

Here are the best reactions on Twitter as India lost their first overseas match against South Africa:

The two sides play the second Test in Pretoria, starting on Saturday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

It's either Asian Games or US Open 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table