‘Better luck next time’: Twitterrati reacts as India lose first Test by 72 runs

India go 1-0 down in the three-match Test series against South Africa. India go 1-0 down in the three-match Test series against South Africa.

The thrilling Cape Town Test came to an end on Monday with India losing to South Africa by 72 runs and going 1-0 down in the three-match Test series. India were all out for 135 in 42.4 overs on the fourth day of the first Test.

South Africa were without star bowler Dale Steyn, who was out due to a heel injury, but seamer Vernon Philander ensured the hosts victory by taking career-best figures of 6/42 after South Africa were bowled out for 130.

After day three had been a washout, 18 wickets fell in 64 overs, all going to seamers. South Africa resumed on 65 for two, but were only able to double their score before they lost their last eight wickets. Virat Kohli (28) was undone playing across a straight delivery from Philander while Ravichandran Ashwin (37) was the top scorer for India.

Here are the best reactions on Twitter as India lost their first overseas match against South Africa:

Ppl talking abt pace n bounce but this guy #philander not much pace but does the job for his team,that’s what matters.Well done SA for the win N better luck team India in the next game m hoping a come back from boys #IndvsSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 8, 2018

Doesn’t help India in these conditions that two of their top three have a very defensive mindset. #IndvSa — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 8 January 2018

Was inevitable once Kohli got out — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 8, 2018

India had a great chance, but needed atleast one of the top 4 to bat long. Philander was exceptional and despite not having Steyn it was too easy for SA. Hope India are able to regroup quickly and bounce back in the next test . #INDvSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 8 January 2018

Vernon Philander takes 6/42 as South Africa win a gripping 1st #SAvIND Test by 72 runs.http://t.co/RCDNKxDK1z #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/M3EoUSaFnz — ICC (@ICC) 8 January 2018

Brilliant from Philander. India can be proud of the way they bowled but was too much for the batsmen. Shows you conditions are king in test cricket — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 8 January 2018

Both sides faltering at different points in the Test but filtering it down, AB-FAF partnership 1st inn, #Philander spell the difference #SAvsIND #FreedomSeries — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 8, 2018

What a great Test match to watch. Congrats to @faf1307 and his team on the win. Special mention to @VDP_24 congrats on your career best brother!! Well done boys @ABdeVilliers17 @deanelgar @amlahash @QuinnyDeKock69 @mornemorkel65 @DaleSteyn62 — David Wiese (@David_Wiese) January 8, 2018

The two sides play the second Test in Pretoria, starting on Saturday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd