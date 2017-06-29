Best to keep Virat Kohli in the loop while appointing India coach, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted on Thursday that Virat Kohli should be kept in the loop while appointing new coach. (Source: BCCI Twitter) Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted on Thursday that Virat Kohli should be kept in the loop while appointing new coach. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

Former Sanjay Manjrekar joined the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble discussion as India is waiting for their new head coach and said that it is best if Kohli is taken into the loop while a new coach is being appointed.

Manjrekar on Thursday gave his opinion and said that it would be a sensible thing to keep skipper Kohli in the loop after Kumble stepped down as the coach. Kumble said in his resignation that he was told that the captain had reservations with his ‘style’.

Manjrekar tweeted, “Considering the events so far, best to keep Virat in the loop while appointing India coach. That would be the sensible thing to do.”

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput are among the list of people who applied for the job of coaching India’s cricket team but Ravi Shastri, who applied for the vacant position of India coach on Tuesday, looks the current favourite to get the job.

In a Twitter post announcing his resignation, Kumble wrote: “I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.”

