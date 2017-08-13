Best thing about MS Dhoni is that he listens to everyone’s opinion as captain, says Scott Styris

MS Dhoni has captained Scott Styris in Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni has captained Scott Styris in Chennai Super Kings.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, who is currently in India as a commentator for the Tamil Nadu Premier League, has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his favourite captain and the former Indian captain is one of the quiet ones but will listen to everyone. He also picked Stephen Fleming as his favourite captain.

“I would go for Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. Both are quite different in the way they work. Fleming is intelligent and tells you ‘you must do this’. Dhoni, on the other hand, is quiet. But, what I like the most about him is that he would listen to the smallest member of the group. You might have played only five games or just be 19 years old, but, he would listen to you. He hears everyone’s opinion,” he said in an interview with TOI.

Styris, who has played with Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings team during Indian Premier League, said that Dhoni is one captain who keeps his room open for everyone and during IPL, his door was open till 3 in the night.

“I remember during the IPL, his room would be open on all days till 3 am. Anyone could go in and have a chat with him over a cup of coffee. Both Fleming and Dhoni command respect,” he said.

He also praised current India captain Virat Kohli saying that he very demanding and that is why India have had success under him in every format of the the game.

“I think he is incredibly driven and that’s why he is asking for really high standards from the players around him. I don’t think you will see a fitter Indian team and probably, a naturally talented team. And, that’s why India is number one in the world or close to being number one. It was a real surprise when India didn’t win the Champions Trophy in England last month before the Women’s World Cup. It’s a really good team and probably should dominate the world cricket for the next 5 to 10 years,” he said.

With CSK returning to IPL after a two-year suspension, Styris expressed his hapiness and said that everybody wants it to come back as it has been the best team.

“Everybody wants to come back to CSK in the next season. CSK is one of the best teams I have been part of. Everybody in the team is like a family. When the going gets tough, they have each other’s back. They show how it’s done and they show the way forward. Everyone has the willingness to learn and grow as a person in the team,” he added.

