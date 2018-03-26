“Best team throughout the tournament” Twitter reacts to Islamabad United winning PSL 2018

Islamabad United won the PSL 2018. (Source: PSL Twitter) Islamabad United won the PSL 2018. (Source: PSL Twitter)

Luke Ronchi’s half-century helped Islamabad United to a three-wicket win over defending champion Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League final on Sunday in front of cricket-starved fans in Karachi.

Islamabad, which won the inaugural PSL in the United Arab Emirates in 2016, raced to 154-7 in 16.5 overs with Ronchi hitting 52 off 26 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries. Peshawar had earlier struggled to 148-9 in Pakistan’s biggest city after captain Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to bat first but their star batsman in the tournament, Kamran Akmal, fell for only 1 in the third over.

Ronchi finished as the tournament’s leading scorer with 435 runs in 11 matches. Here are the top reactions as tweets poured in wishing Islamabad United congratulations for their second PSL title:

Congratulations @IsbUnited for being the champion the second time! — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) 25 March 2018

Asif Ali what a talent!!!! @IsbUnited 🔥 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) 25 March 2018

Congrats @IsbUnited on winning #PSL3 and @PeshawarZalmi as runners up. Thank you to all the foreign players for coming 🤗 Most importantly congrats to all of Pakistan, we just showed the world how cricket brings us together like nothing else. We all won! #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/gwYopu1JEk — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) 25 March 2018

Congratulations to @IsbUnited – best team throughout the tournament and deserved winners but more importantly congrats to Pakistan and the @thePSLt20 – real winners from all of this. Great Tournament! 👏🏾 — Tymal Mills (@tmills15) 25 March 2018

Stop war play cricket.

Itna rt karen kay india pounch jaye yeh. #PSLFinalinKarachi pic.twitter.com/BbGIbRtrsI — Rida Hussain (@AraySunno) 25 March 2018

