Presents Latest News
  • “Best team throughout the tournament” Twitter reacts to Islamabad United winning PSL 2018

“Best team throughout the tournament” Twitter reacts to Islamabad United winning PSL 2018

Islamabad United won over defending champion Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League final on Sunday

By: Express Web Desk | Published: March 26, 2018 1:20 am
psl 2018 final Islamabad United won the PSL 2018. (Source: PSL Twitter)
Related News

Luke Ronchi’s half-century helped Islamabad United to a three-wicket win over defending champion Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League final on Sunday in front of cricket-starved fans in Karachi.

Islamabad, which won the inaugural PSL in the United Arab Emirates in 2016, raced to 154-7 in 16.5 overs with Ronchi hitting 52 off 26 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries. Peshawar had earlier struggled to 148-9 in Pakistan’s biggest city after captain Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to bat first but their star batsman in the tournament, Kamran Akmal, fell for only 1 in the third over.

Ronchi finished as the tournament’s leading scorer with 435 runs in 11 matches. Here are the top reactions as tweets poured in wishing Islamabad United congratulations for their second PSL title:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

“The team has made a set plan that we’re going to cheat to help us win this game of cricket. I’m appalled that it was even thought about.” 