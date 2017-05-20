Bengal Premier T20 League to take place in December: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly also said that no player from outside India will be allowed to take part. (Source: File) Ganguly also said that no player from outside India will be allowed to take part. (Source: File)

The inaugural Bengal Premier T20 League will be held in December and will involve six teams, CAB president Sourav Ganguly said. The tournament will be held across Eden Gardens, Jadavpur University second campus in Saltlake and a third ground in the district.

“We will install temporary floodlights in the two grounds,” the former India captain told reporters at CAB and added they have already signed a contract with IMG-Reliance. Apart from the local flavour, top players from across the country will compete in the tournament.

As per the Board’s rules, no player from outside India will be allowed to take part but star T20 players from around the country can be expected to turn up for the event. There may be a provision for including three players in the team from outside Bengal.

The league would be the perfect preparation for players before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s premier domestic T20 competition, which starts in the first week of January. The auctions are likely to be held in the last week of August.

