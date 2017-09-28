Ben Stokes’ video of fight outside nightclub emerges, all-rounder faces action

Ben Stokes (R) and a screen grab of The Sun’s video. Ben Stokes (R) and a screen grab of The Sun’s video.

England and Wales Cricket Board had said that they have seen the video where a person looking similar to Ben Stokes is seen punching another man. The Sun on Wednesday released the video where it claimed that the England vice-captain is throwing punches at two men in Bristol. Stokes was arrested at 2.35am in the Clifton (Bristol) on Monday, after the incident.

“We have seen this footage for the first time tonight – when posted by The Sun,” an ECB spokesman was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “There is an ongoing police investigation that will look at all available evidence, and we do have to respect that process.”

The video allegedly shows Stokes punching two men in a brawl in a face-off outside the nigh-club. In the hazy video, a man appears to have a bottle in his hand while the England all-rounder throws punches on two men. The video is about one-minute long and Stokes can be seen throwing numerous punches in that duration.

“Enough, Stokes” can be heard in the video, possibly from Stokes’ England team-mate Alex Hales who was with him on that night.

Stokes was named in England’s Ashes squad as vice-captain and despite a fractured finger and ongoing investigation, which was confirmed by England Cricket Director Andre Strauss, Stokes was deemed fit to travel to Australia for the Ashes which begin in November.

“I don’t think right now is the time to comment on what may or may not happen from a disciplinary point of view. At the moment, what I’m doing is speaking to the players individually to get their accounts of what went on on Sunday night. There is a disciplinary protocol that is in place as part of their conditions of employment. We need to follow that for all players who may be subject to disciplinary proceedings, including Ben,” Struass was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

