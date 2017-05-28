Ben Stokes to undergo scans after pain in knee, says not ‘sure if it is a worry or not’

Ben Stokes picked up a wicket in the second ODI against South Africa. (Source: AP) Ben Stokes picked up a wicket in the second ODI against South Africa. (Source: AP)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will undergo a scan on his left knee. Stokes scored a hundred against South Africa in the second ODI that England won by 2 runs. The right-handed player just managed to bowl three overs where he managed to take a wicket. The knee has been troubling him as the all-rounder left the field in the first one-dayer as well.

“It comes and goes. I have bad days and good days,” Ben Stokes told BBC Sport.

Talking about his injury Stokes said that he is not pretty sure if the problem is a serious one or not and also insisted that it can just be wear and tear. “I’m not sure if it is a worry or not, it might just be wear and tear. Hopefully we’ll get a clearer picture,” he added.

The English all-rounder explained about the pain he gets while landing on the floor when he is bowling. “It’s just the bowling. When I land on the floor I get a pain on the outside of my knee, so we just need to find out what that is,” Stokes told.

Talking about his spell in the second ODI, Stokes revealed that it was at the end of third over when he started facing a problem. “I was able to bowl, but at the end of my third over I started to feel it. It’s a confidence thing as well. If I feel the knee I don’t feel I’m running through the crease properly,” the right-hander said.

“I won’t be wrapped cotton wool, it’s just part of the game,” he added. “We’re managing it really well. The physio, doctor and I are doing all we can. Hopefully it will go away.”

On the other side, England captain Eoin Morgan didn’t seem to be worried.

Morgan added: “I’m not worried. We’re managing it as we go along.”

Talking about Stokes, Morgan re-called that the side had previously encountered the same problem while playing against Pakistan and they used Ben Stokes for only 3-4 overs.

“He played as a batter for us about a year ago when the same injury crept up. We did a very similar thing against Pakistan where he only bowled three or four overs. We built on it from there and then the injury went away.”

The English captain looked optimistic about Ben Stokes’ fitness and suggested that the all-rounder will totally fit for Champions Trophy.

“We’re monitoring how it reacts after bowling, because it’s bowling that aggravates it. He’s crucial to our campaign, so hopefully we’ll have a fit Ben Stokes for the Champions Trophy,” Morgan said.

“He hates missing out, he always wants to be involved. With the form he’s in, I won’t be the one telling him he’s not playing,” Morgan added.

England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match ODI series against South Africa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd