Ben Stokes to offer explanation on night brawl ‘when time is right’

Ben Stokes is currently under investigation for physical assault on a night out. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes is currently under investigation for physical assault on a night out. (Source: Reuters)

Ben Stokes, through his agent, has stated that he will reveal his side of the story into the night brawl in Bristol that has put his inclusion into the England squad for Ashes into jeopardy. Stokes’ agent confirmed on Thursday that the England all-rounder will offer “full explanation in due course” even as police investigation into the incident continues.

Stokes was arrested on charges of causing actual bodily harm on September 26 following an altercation with two men outside a nightclub in Bristol. He was suspended from England until further notice and even though he’s been named in the Ashes squad, ECB has announced he will not be travelling to Australia with the rest of the team members on October 28. His involvement in the Ashes tour hinges on whether any police action is taken against him. Besides the Somerset and Avon Police, ECB are conducting a disciplinary investigation of their own and may take action against the Test vice-captain.

“Ben explained to me the full circumstances of what happened in Bristol and I told him that he has my total support and backing,” said Neil Fairbrother, Stokes’s agent, in a statement. “I am aware that he has fully cooperated with the police inquiry and voluntarily provided a detailed statement on the same day as the incident. He will continue to assist the police in any way he can.

“Ben will also make public his full explanation and evidence when the time is right. On legal advice, that is not possible whilst the investigation continues and no charges have been brought forward. Ben does not wish to prejudice the process.

“He is also concerned about the impact the widespread publicity has on everyone involved including the ECB, his team mates and the game of cricket itself which he loves. We will not be making any further comment relating to this at this time.”

The ramifications of the negative media has already been felt by Stokes after sportswear company New Balance ended their association with him. He also posted an apology on Twitter to celebrity Katie Price after a video emerged last month showing him mimicing her disabled son Harvey.

