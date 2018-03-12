Ben Stokes to miss Lord’s Test against India after trial set for August 6

Ben Stokes is currently in New Zealand with the England team. (AP Photo) Ben Stokes is currently in New Zealand with the England team. (AP Photo)

Ben Stokes is all set to miss the Lord’s Test against India later this year. This is because his trial date for affray is set for August 6 at Bristol Crown Court. The England all-rounder on Monday appeared in court via video link from New Zealand.

Stokes was present in court to issue his not-guilty plea and confirm his identity as his trial preparation hearing got underway in Bristol. The 26-year-old in with the England cricket team touring New Zealand. The trial is expected to last between five to seven days.

The alleged incident in which he has charged, happened outside a nightclub in Bristol which forced him to miss the Ashes as well. He was suspended from playing for England and returned to the team last month for the ODI series in New Zealand.

The said incident happened in September which allegedly left a 27-year-old injured — a fractured eye socket. Stokes’ England teammate Alex Hales was also present at the incident.

Stokes missed the Plea Trial Preparation Hearing after he was given special permission but the other were not. According to ESPNcricinfo, all three defendants were told they “must be here for your trial”.

The defendants were also warned that if they failed to show up, a warrant would be issued for their arrest. They were also strongly advised to provide defence statements, setting out in detail their case, by May 22.

