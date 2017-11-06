Ashes 2017-18: Ben Stokes’ situation is complicated but we need clarity, says Andrew Strauss

ECB have not yet ruled Ben Stokes out of the Ashes series, which starts on November 23. (Source: AP) ECB have not yet ruled Ben Stokes out of the Ashes series, which starts on November 23. (Source: AP)

Ben Stokes’ participation in the upcoming Ashes is not yet confirmed while the England side is already in Australia. Andrew Strauss, former captain and Director of England Cricket, wants the all-rounder’s situation resolved at the earliest.

Speaking to BCC Radio 5 Live’s Sportsweek, England’s Ashes winning captain said, “The situation in a word is ‘complicated’. There’s two different potential disciplinary procedures he has to go through, one is the ECB’s own internal one and the other is any potential police action. Until we know more from the police it’s very hard for us to put a timeline on anything.”

Stokes, who is yet to be charged by Avon and Somerset Police as the investigation continues, will stay suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board and will not be allowed to leave country till the case is concluded.

“What we all want is clarity on what that situation is and how much cricket he will be missing for England. We’re keen to get into that and move this forward but we’re in the hands of the police. Ben has been and is developing into a world-class cricketer. The fact he’s not out there at the moment is a blow to the England team.”

Strauss hopes that the current squad manages to take revenge for their previous poor show against Australia. Last time the Three Lions toured Down Under, they suffered a 5-0 whitewash. “I was involved in a 5-0 drubbing in 2006 and I used that as a very strong base for retribution,” he said. “I’m sure the guys who were there last time and suffered the chastening defeat at the hands of Mitchell Johnson will want to put that right,” he concluded.

England hold the Ashes following their 3-2 home success in 2015 but their most recent tour of Australia ended in a 5-0 defeat in 2013/14. Strauss was the last England captain to lead the side to a Test series win in Australia.

