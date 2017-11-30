Ben Stokes signs with New Zealand side Canterbury

Ben Stokes arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday where he is slated to be part of the local side Canterbury. (Source: AP) Ben Stokes arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday where he is slated to be part of the local side Canterbury. (Source: AP)

After arriving in New Zealand on Wednesday, Ben Stokes has signed a short-term deal with New Zealand province Canterbury. Amidst speculations of his recall to England’s Ashes squad, Stokes’ signed a new deal which will see him play from Sunday for Canterbury.

In a statement released Canterbury Cricket Association (CCA) Director of Cricket Gary Stead confirmed the development and said, “After the approach from Ben’s representatives everything has happened very quickly for us to the extent that we are now delighted to welcome Ben into the team,” said “Ben will bring international experience to what is a relatively youthful changing room. He will also bring depth to our seam attack which has been affected by a string of injuries and provide more balance and firepower to our batting line up.”

“While Ben awaits the outcome of an investigation underway in the UK, he wants to maintain his fitness and his connection with the game. The team have expressed their excitement about the opportunity to learn from and play with Ben,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday The Avon and Somerset police said they had asked the prosecution service for charging advice after concluding their investigation into the assault. Canterbury’s CEO, Jez Curwin spoke on the issue and said, “While it would be easy to draw direct comparisons between the position taken recently with another player, we have to reiterate that in that situation the player was free to play until such time as he pleaded guilty to the charges.”

“We believe Ben has the right to be treated the same way as other players. It is also our understanding that Ben would be free to play County cricket in the English domestic competition were they in season. Of course, as with all players, we can reassess the situation should it change,” cricbuzz quoted him saying.

“I have spoken with Ben and he is just really excited to have the opportunity to get back out onto the Oval and play the sport that he loves and is grateful to Canterbury Cricket and New Zealand Cricket for giving him the chance to represent Canterbury Cricket,” he concluded by saying.

