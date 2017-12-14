Ben Stokes returns to form for Canterbury, smashes 93 on 47 balls

Ben Stokes is currently away from national duties due to pending investigation against him over his alleged role in a drunken brawl. (AP) Ben Stokes is currently away from national duties due to pending investigation against him over his alleged role in a drunken brawl. (AP)

England allrounder Ben Stokes, who has been away from national duties following a suspension by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over his alleged role in the drunken brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol in September, finally found some form with the bat on Thursday. Playing for his local club, Canterbury, in a Super Smash clash against Otago, the 26-year old hammered 93 runs in just 47 balls and helped his side in setting up a mammoth total of 217 to chase.

Coming down to bat at no. 4, Stokes struck 7 sixes and 6 fours in his innings and played at a strike rate of over 197. His side was reeling at 37-2, when the right-hand batsman came to the middle. While wickets kept tumbling on the other end, Stokes remained determined to stick it out on the pitch and ensured that they set up their rivals a huge total.

Chasing 218, Otago got off to a poor start and got all out with just 83 runs on the board. Stokes contributed with the ball as well, as he got the crucial wicket of the Otago captain Rob Nicol.

The right-hand batsman had a terrible few weeks in the tournament which has soured his much-anticipated comeback to cricket. In his first match for Canterbury, the explosive batsman got out for just 2 runs, and gave away 49 runs in 4 overs. Just a few days ago, he was run out on the very first ball and left the centre without scoring a single run.

England are currently trailing 2-0 in the five-Test match series against Australia and many believe the exclusion of Stokes has played a massive factor in the insipid performance displayed by the visitors in the series.

