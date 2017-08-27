Ben Stokes reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Ben Stokes has been reprimanded for his outburst on the second day against West Indies in Headingley. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes has been reprimanded for his outburst on the second day against West Indies in Headingley. (Source: Reuters)

England allrounder Ben Stokes has been reprimanded by the ICC for “using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match” which came during the second day’s play against West Indies in the second Test at Headingley. The England player was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct – specifically Article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match”. One demerit point has also been added to his record.

The one demerit point to his disciplinary record takes his tally to three points. According to Article 7.6 of the Code, if Stokes reaches four or more demerit points in the next two year period, they will be converted into suspension points and he will be banned.

The incident transpired in the 101st over of the West Indies inning when Stokes reacted angrily and in frustration after being edged by Shai Hope for a boundary by making an inappropriate comment which was heard through the stump mic and by the match officials.

At the end of the day’s play, Stokes admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees which made the need for a formal hearing unnecessary. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and S. Ravi, third umpire Marais Erasmus, as well as fourth umpire Nick Cook.

