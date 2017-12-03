Ben Stokes makes mediocre return to cricket

Ben Stokes had a horrible return to cricket with the bat. (Source: AP) Ben Stokes had a horrible return to cricket with the bat. (Source: AP)

It was a disappointing return to cricket for English all-rounder Ben Stokes. The cricketer was not included in the England squad for ongoing Ashes tournament due to an ongoing investigation against him for his role in a drunken brawl outside a bar. Away from national duties, Stokes traveled to New Zealand to play for a local club Canterbury. But his much-anticipated return to field fall flat as the 26-year old only scored two runs.

Playing at Rangiora Oval stadium against Otago, Stokes came on to the field after his side lost two wickets with just five runs on the board. Hoping to resurrect the innings and take his team to a comfortable position, Stokes just stayed for less than 10 minutes on the field. The right-hand batsman became a victim to left-arm spinner Anaru Kitchen, who rattled his stumps and left Canterbury reeling for 8/3.

Stokes just played seven deliveries in his innings. It was Stokes’ first time with a bat on a cricket field since he scored 73 in an ODI against West Indies on September 24. Canterbury managed to score a total of 221 in 50 overs.

Coming into the attack, in the 50-over Ford Trophy match, Stokes also failed to take any wicket and looked particularly ineffective with the ball. The right-arm bowler gave away 49 runs in 9 overs at an economy of 5.44 and Canterbury went on to lose the game by 3 wickets.

Meanwhile, England, who have already lost the first Ashes Test against Australia at Gabba, are having a tough time in Australia and are keen on bringing Stokes back in the squad. But, the all-rounder showed clear signs of rust, being away from the pitch for a while now, and left a lot to be desired from his performance.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd