Ben Stokes looks like the heartbeat of the team, says Andrew Flintoff

Ben Stokes plays a key role in all the three formats of the game. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes plays a key role in all the three formats of the game. (Source: Reuters)

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has praised Ben Stokes and claimed that he would not have been able to play a game in the current English Test side. Stokes has had a phenomenal run of form in past few months and now plays a key role in all the three formats of the game. Lauding his efforts Flintoff said, “He looks like the heartbeat of the team – everything centres

Flintoff said, “He looks like the heartbeat of the team – everything centres round what he’s doing. If England need a lift or a wicket he comes on and when he comes into bat you can feel it from the team, from the crowd and sat at home watching it on TV, that there is an expectancy something is going to happen.”

“Everyone compares him to me – but he’s better than me and, potentially, he’s better than Botham. Beefy won’t like it but who cares – we’ve got Ben Stokes! “(England) are a very good team, play a style of cricket that you want to watch and have people who kids can look up to – proper role models in Root, Stokes, Jos Buttler. “It’s the type of team you’d love to play in – but I wouldn’t get a game!”, Flintoff said while speaking to Sky Sports/

Earlier, Ian Botham had spoken about Stokes and said, “As a player, he’s probably better than I was at 24,” Botham said at the time. “He is not a jack of all trades and master of none; he is actually probably master of the three most important assets you need: batting, bowling and fielding. “His bowling can only get better. He has all the attributes – he has pace, he can swing the ball, he can reverse it, he can bowl orthodox. “And he is a terrific fielder close to the bat, in the covers or midwicket, backward point, or on the boundary.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd