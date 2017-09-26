Ben Stokes is real threat in England’s middle order, says Moises Henriques

Ben Stokes is Joe Root’s deputy in England Test side. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes is Joe Root’s deputy in England Test side. (Source: Reuters)

Australia will host England in the Ashes series scheduled to begin in November this year and fast bowler Moises Henriques has warned his side about their opponents’ “dangerous middle order”. “I feel like they’ve got a really dangerous middle order,” Henriques told.

Adding to this, the right-hander hailed Ben Stokes’ batting abilities and further added that he is someone who has stepped up in the last two years and has taken the responsibility.

“While you might see some weaknesses there other than Joe Root, guys like Ben Stokes have really started to step up over the last couple of years. He’s an absolute pleasure to watch bat when he’s at the top of his game, not when you’re playing against him but when he’s playing someone else. I think he’s a huge threat in their middle order especially if they get off to decent start he can just come in and change the game really quickly. Jonny Bairstow has improved his cricket a lot as well. They’ve got some really strong batters there that can do really well,” Henriques was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au

Talking about Mark Stoneman, who is expected to open the innings with Alastair Cook, Henriques said the opener has a lot to offer at the highest level.

“I was lucky enough to play with Mark Stoneman who opened the batting who I don’t think we’ve best of yet at international level,” Henriques said. “I’m sure for Australia’s sake they’ll want to keep that the way it is,” he added.

