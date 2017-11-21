Ben Stokes hits back at Matthew Hayden’s England squad jibe, joins Ashes banter

Ben Stokes hit back at Matthew Hayden’s comments on England. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes hit back at Matthew Hayden’s comments on England. (Source: Reuters)

Ben Stokes has finally broken his silence and joined in on the banter in the run-up to the Ashes. Stokes was excluded from the touring party by the England and Wales Cricket Board pending an investigation into a brawl that he was allegedly involved in outside a bar in Bristol. England have gone on and picked a side without him and former Australian opener Matthew Hayden called the squad “a rabble.”

“The Poms are a rabble,” Hayden said on Brisbane Heat’s podcast, “I look down half of the list and I honestly don’t even know who half of these guys are.” Stokes, though, didn’t seem to take that too kindly and decided to use that to break his silence in the war of words between the Australian and English factions. “Hayden says he doesn’t know who half our squad is….only 2 from the squad haven’t played at International level…..he’s a cricket pundit yeah??” said Stokes in his tweet.

Hayden says he doesn’t know who half our squad is….only 2 from the squad haven’t played at International level…..he’s a cricket pundit yeah??🤔🤔🤔🤔 http://t.co/5UVT0jRQMY — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) 20 November 2017

Stokes’s absence is regarded by many as a death knell to England’s chances. Hayden went on to say that England have a few very good players but don’t have many others to back them up. “This is a place, like India, which it’s a tough place to tour,” he said, “What they have got is some extremely experienced fast bowlers in Broad and Anderson. You have two particularly good batsmen as well in Cook and Joe Root. Apart from that — you throw a blanket over those four — who are they?”

