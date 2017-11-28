Ben Stokes heads to New Zealand amid Ashes call-up rumours

Ben Stokes is currently being investigated for a charge of causing bodily harm. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes is currently being investigated for a charge of causing bodily harm. (Source: Reuters)

The sight of Ben Stokes walking down the Heathrow Airport travelator on Monday evening sent rumour mill into a tizzy. Speculation grew thick and gossip travelled fast that the England cricketer was heading to Australia to be part of the side for the Ashes. On Monday morning, Australia had beaten England by 10 wickets in Brisbane to take 1-0 lead in the series.

With his full cricket kit in tow, social media and pundits alike started speculating as to where Stokes was headed with Australia considered the most thrown about destination. However, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stepped in to dampen the fire by saying Stokes was headed to New Zealand to spend time with his family. “The ECB is aware that Ben Stokes is making a private trip to New Zealand to spend time with his family. His travel arrangements have not been arranged by the ECB,” a statement read.”He is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps with the England set-up.”

As per reports, he has been given a no objection certificate to play for Canterbury in Christchurch – his parents’ home town. With his return to the pitch speculated to be as early as Sunday when Canterbury play Otago in a List A game.

“NZC has yet to receive a formal request regarding Ben Stokes. However, we understand he and his representatives have been in discussions with Canterbury,” New Zealand Cricket’s public affairs manager Richard Boock said. “NZC has an open mind on this issue and will await further information before making a decision.”

Before donning the pads or readying to bowl for Canterbury, Stokes would need official clearance from the ECB, NZC and the local cricket board. So far, as per Canterbury coach, no contact has been made. “He’s a world-class allrounder. I think we’d be stupid not to consider it (Stokes playing). We’ve got a very young team at the moment. If he wanted to have some sessions with us, I think we’d be silly not to,” said Canterbury coach Gary Stead.

It is no secret that ECB want Stokes back on the cricket field for The Three Lions as soon as possible. He was arrested in Bristol on September 25 following allegations of causing body harm in the wake on an altercation outside a night club. He is being investigated by the Avon & Somerset Police. With that, his immediate recall to the side looks unlikely.

