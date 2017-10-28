Ben Stokes got into brawl outside bar to defend gay couple: Reports

Ben Stokes was banned from playing for England until the investigation is concluded. (Source: Express File) Ben Stokes was banned from playing for England until the investigation is concluded. (Source: Express File)

Ben Stokes has been called a “real hero” by a gay couple as they spoke about his brawl outside a bar. The incident resulted in Stokes being arrested and subsequently losing his place in the England squad. The couple, Kai Barry, 26, and Billy O’Connell, 20, said that the all-rounder had saved them from getting into “real trouble.”

The duo are reported to have said that Stokes had bought drinks for them earlier in the night. Barry then explains that he was dancing in the club when he heard someone calling them “batty boys,” an offensive slur for homosexual people. When they were called the word again, Stokes intervened and stood up for them. “Kai feared he could be attacked. If Ben hadn’t intervened it could have been a lot worse for us,” said O’Connell. “I’m not a fighter and we didn’t want a fight. We could’ve been in real trouble. Ben was a real gentleman.”

Let’s wait for the Police to finish the case but surely this mornings story gives @benstokes38 a chance of having a say in the #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 28 October 2017

Both of them were unaware of the case that was subsequently registered on Stokes and his England team-mate Alex Hales, who was also involved in the bust-up. The England and Wales Cricket Board later announced that Stokes would not be allowed to play any match for England until the ongoing investigation is resolved. Stokes’ all-round abilities have made him one of the most important cogs in the England squad and his exclusion is seen as a major blow to them as they prepare for the Ashes to be held in Australia next month.

