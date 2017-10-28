#CoalBuryingGoa

Ben Stokes got into brawl outside bar to defend gay couple: Reports

The couple said that Ben Stokes stood up for them when they were being harassed and that led to the fight.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 28, 2017 11:48 am
ben stokes, ben stokes brawl, ben stokes fight, ben stokes arrest, Ben Stokes was banned from playing for England until the investigation is concluded. (Source: Express File)
Related News

Ben Stokes has been called a “real hero” by a gay couple as they spoke about his brawl outside a bar. The incident resulted in Stokes being arrested and subsequently losing his place in the England squad. The couple, Kai Barry, 26, and Billy O’Connell, 20, said that the all-rounder had saved them from getting into “real trouble.”

The duo are reported to have said that Stokes had bought drinks for them earlier in the night. Barry then explains that he was dancing in the club when he heard someone calling them “batty boys,” an offensive slur for homosexual people. When they were called the word again, Stokes intervened and stood up for them. “Kai feared he could be attacked. If Ben hadn’t intervened it could have been a lot worse for us,” said O’Connell. “I’m not a fighter and we didn’t want a fight. We could’ve been in real trouble. Ben was a real gentleman.”

Both of them were unaware of the case that was subsequently registered on Stokes and his England team-mate Alex Hales, who was also involved in the bust-up. The England and Wales Cricket Board later announced that Stokes would not be allowed to play any match for England until the ongoing investigation is resolved. Stokes’ all-round abilities have made him one of the most important cogs in the England squad and his exclusion is seen as a major blow to them as they prepare for the Ashes to be held in Australia next month.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 26, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    44
    playoffs - Qualifier 2
    FT
    47
    Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriors (47-44)
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Final

    Performances by youngsters are being recognised by selectors 