Ben Stokes dropped from England ODI squad against Australia: Reports

Ben Stokes will not be a part of England’s limited overs squad. (Source: Express Photo) Ben Stokes will not be a part of England’s limited overs squad. (Source: Express Photo)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been replaced by Dawid Malan for the five-match ODI series against Australia, according to a Cricbuzz report. The all-rounder isn’t available for selection following a drunken brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in September and missed out on the ongoing Ashes Test series. According to reports, the ECB has decided that case against Stokes will not be resolved before the start of the ODI series which is scheduled to begin from January 14.

Stokes was arrested in Bristol in September and the 26-year-old spent the night in prison but was later released without any charge. Stokes’ teammate Alex Hales was also present and both had been suspended and subsequently didn’t take part in the ODI against West Indies.

According to a BBC report, the incident happened after England’s win in the third ODI against West Indies on Sunday. The left-hander scored 73 in that match. Somerset and Avon police confirmed that a “26-year-old man” was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. The all-rounder also injured his hand during the reported confrontation. Both Stokes and Hales didn’t attend team’s training session ahead of the fourth ODI at The Oval. Hales had reportedly returned to Bristol to help the police.

Stokes was earlier dropped from the Ashes 2017-18 squad after the case against him didn’t resolve. England had already lost the five-match Test series after losing the first three matches and ending the fourth in a draw.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd