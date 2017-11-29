Ben Stokes case passed on to Crown Prosecution Service, police seek charging advice

Ben Stokes is eyeing a return in the third Ashes Test. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Ben Stokes is eyeing a return in the third Ashes Test. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Avon and Somerset Police have completed the investigation of the incident involving Ben Stokes and are now “seeking charging advice”. This was after detectives investigating the incident passed the file to the Crown Prosecution Service for advice on charging. The development was confirmed by Avon and Somerset Police. However, Stokes is yet to find out if he will be charged in the case.

“We’re now in a position to provide an update on our investigation into a disorder in Bristol which happened during the early hours of Monday, 25 September,” the statement released by Avon and Somerset Police read.

“A 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident on Queens Road, Clifton.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and was later released under investigation.

“Three other men, aged 26, 27 and 28 have all voluntarily attended police stations for interview.

“Today (29/11), we have passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service and are now seeking charging advice,” it added.

Here’s an update on our investigation into a disorder on Queens Road, Bristol on 25 September. pic.twitter.com/FXPt4xR3D4 — Avon&Somerset Police (@ASPolice) 29 November 2017

Earlier in Septemeber, Stokes was arrested on suspicion of being involved in a fight outside a pub in Bristol and causing bodily harm. Thereafter he did not fly to Australia with the England squad in October for the Ashes series. However, his trip to New Zealand did raise eyebrows of him making an appearance in the Ashes where England trail Australia 1-0.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd