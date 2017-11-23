Ashes 2017-18: Hours before start of play Ben Stokes wishes England good luck, watch video

Ben Stokes sent out his best wishes for the England team.(Source: Twitter) Ben Stokes sent out his best wishes for the England team.(Source: Twitter)

Ben Stokes has sent his wishes to the England side hours before the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. In a message posted on Twitter, the maverick allrounder also informed that he will be keeping a keen eye on the proceedings of the Test series.

“With the Ashes starting very soon, I just wanted to get a message out the all the boys out in the Australia, wishing them all the best for the first Test match. I know how much preparation has gone into making sure everyone’s right and ready to go. And by the looks of it, everyone is,” Stokes said.

“I just wanted to wish all the fans who made the long travels out to Australia all the best as well. I hope we can give you a good result in the first Test match. I’ll be sat at home watching and following the lads and hoping they do really well,” he added.

Meanwhile, whether Stokes will able to participate in the Ashes is still a matter of conjecture. Whether or not he will be charged by the police over the Bristol fight is yet to be decided. However, his absence will surely be felt by the English side. Skipper Joe Root had admitted the same and said, “I think if you asked any captain in the world in any form of cricket ‘would you prefer to have Ben Stokes in your squad?’ … they would all say yes.”

