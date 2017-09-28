Ben Stokes and Alex Hales suspended, not to be considered for England selection

Only in Express
Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been suspended by England Cricket and will not to be considered for selection until further notice.

Published:September 28, 2017 8:12 pm
England all-rounder Ben Stokes will not be considered for international selection until further notice after his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, the ECB said on Thursday.

The announcement came a day after Stokes was included in England’s squad for the Ashes tour of Australia starting in November.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said both Stokes and opener Alex Hales, who will also not be considered for selection, remained on full pay pending further investigation into the incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday.

Hales was with Stokes, who was released without charge on Monday, at the time of the incident.

