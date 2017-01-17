Ben Laughlin takes incredible full stretch catch in Big Bash League, watch video

Ben Laughlin removed Aaron Finch in the sixth over with an incredible catch. Ben Laughlin removed Aaron Finch in the sixth over with an incredible catch.

Ben Laughlin who plays for Adelaide Strikes in the Big Bash League in Australia took an absolute blinder in his side’s contest against Melbourne Renegades that helped remove the danger man Aaron Finch at the Adelaide Oval.

In the sixth over of the first innings, Michael Neser bowled from over the wicket and Finch would go in for a lofted drive that was destined for a safe landing and allow the batsmen to run at least two runs – if not more. But Laughlin had other ideas.

He would run back from the cover region to dive full length and take an absolute smashing catch with both his hands to leave no chance for a slip-up. The take would help Strikers remove Finch for 19 and see Renegades score 171/9 in the 20 overs with Laughlin taking two wickets.

However the score would be enough for the win as Adelaide Strikers would be able to muster 165 runs and lose by 6 runs.

In the points table, Strikers are at the bottom of the pile with two wins in seven to accumulate just four points. Renegades, on the other hand, are fifth with six points from seven games. Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers all have six points but Stars and Heat have played a game less.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd