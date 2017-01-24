Irani trophy: Belligerent Wriddhiman Saha puts Parthiv Patel & Co under the pump

Saha (123*) has added 203 for the 4th wicket with Pujara (83*). Express Photo Saha (123*) has added 203 for the 4th wicket with Pujara (83*). Express Photo

HOW DO you slot Wriddhiman Saha the batsman? On certain days, he’ll walk into a crisis and play a plucky rearguard, quintessentially wicket-keeeper, knock. On others, he’ll deal with the same situation by launching an aggressive counterattack. His batting can often range from the workman-like to the kamikaze. Already in his nascent Test career, Saha has saved India the blushes on a few occasions — like in St Lucia, with his only century to date. But he’s also the guy who went six, four and out in a Nathan Lyon over in Adelaide with India pursuing a win. Not to forget that he’s got a century in an IPL final to his name.

On Monday at the CCI, he showed another fiesty avatar in the Irani Trophy while also underlining why he’s fast turning into Indian cricket’s dependable chameleon. The match scenario was one that Saha seems to thrive on. His team, Rest of India on this occasion, had their backs to the wall. Chasing 379 for victory, they had lost their top four wickets with just 63 on the board. And Saha only had captain Cheteshwar Pujara among the recognized batsmen for company.

We’ve seen him hit out against the spinners, and successfully so, quite often already. If anything, that’s become his trademark. But here, it was the Gujarat fast bowlers that he decided to take on from the word go, that too on a pitch which has offered bounce and movement from the opening day and continued to do so even on Day 4. And he did it in his own unique way. He ended up unbeaten on 123, a knock that was built on repeatedly chipping and lifting length deliveries on the up over the in-field with brazen audacity. There was a lot of Carl Hooper, sans the elegance, about the way he went about it. Pujara, who finished the day 83 not out, provided the perfect foil from the other end and the two took Rest of India within 113 runs of a victory having already added 203 for the fifth wicket.

The young Gujarat pace attack had troubled most of the opposition top-order with the new-ball. Even Pujara had been beaten outside his off-stump on a couple of occasions before he inevitably got his eye in. Manoj Tiwary had fallen to an out-swinger from Mohit Thadani that left him off a length. Saha though didn’t waste any time in making his intentions known very early. He lifted the seventh ball he faced over mid-wicket before hitting one over mid-on two balls later. There was a six, reminiscent of his blow against Lyon two years ago, off Hardik Patel two overs later before another powerfully hit drive off Chintan Gaja.

These are interesting times for Saha. And it was only ironic that Parthiv Patel, the man who replaced him in the Test team and rather impressively so far, was watching him go and planning his downfall on Monday from behind the stumps. There was even some drama regarding the sight-screen with Pujara asking for it to be adjusted slightly but Patel not too pleased with his request. And also a ill-directed throw from Ishwar Chaudhary that struck Saha on the thigh.

But he seemed hardly deterred. The Gujarat spinners bowled negative lines all day with the left-armers in particular aiming for a line well outside leg-stump from over the wicket. A majority of the balls from the spinners therefore were padded away, which meant that when the seamers came back, Saha was back to his air-lifting best. Chaudhary was soon struck over cover before he went inside-out in the next over. Once he went past 50, Saha went berserk lofting Thadani over mid-on before smashing the next delivery, full with a quest for swing, over the long-off fence for his second six. It was by clearing mid-off that he brought up his century eventually. Later, Saha recalled having played a similar knock in a Duleep Trophy final a few years ago. “I had counter-attacked and scored 170 which was quite similar to today’s. I actually thought about that innings today,” he said. That knock had led East Zone to their first-ever Duleep Trophy title, and he seems to be well on his way to help Rest of India to defend their title on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Gujarat 358 & 246 (Panchal 73, Chirag Gandhi 70; S Nadeem 4/64, S Kaul 3/70) vs Rest of India 226 & 266/4 (W Saha 123 not out, Pujara 83 not out; Hardik Patel 2/59).