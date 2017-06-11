Before World Cup, pay hike for women cricketers

Bengaluru: India’s Women Cricket team’s skipper Mithali Raj at a practice session ahead of the Women’s World T20 match at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. PTI Photo Bengaluru: India’s Women Cricket team’s skipper Mithali Raj at a practice session ahead of the Women’s World T20 match at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. PTI Photo

Indian women cricketers are all set to get more money per game and higher daily allowance from the upcoming world cup in England. In the past, they got Rs 3 lakh per series, irrespective of the number of matches, but will now get Rs 1 lakh per game. Their daily allowance too would be similar to men’s as it has been hiked from $50 to $125 when playing overseas, and to $100 when playing in India.

“The Indian women’s team flies business class these days which was not the case earlier. Their DA has been increased at the same time there has been changes in payment structure. The men’s and women’s team will get same allowances henceforth,” BCCI game development manager Ratnakar Shetty said.

“It was during BCCI president Anurag Thakur’s time that the proposal was taken up to revive women’s cricket. A proper grade structure was introduced like men’s cricket. The BCCI had promised more games which we have been doing now.”

Last month, the Indian cricket board had recognised the former women cricketers by giving one-time benefit. With three ODIs treated as one Test, those cricketers who played 9 or fewer Tests got 15 lakhs, those in the 10-24 Tests bracket got 25 lakhs, and veterans who featured in 25-49 Tests got 30 lakhs.

The board also revised the pension scheme, with those having played 1-9 matches before 2003-04 eligible for Rs 15,000 a month and those with more than 10 Tests to get Rs 22,000.

With the world cup in England slated to start soon, the women’s team had a five-day camp in Mumbai, with bonding and media-interactive sessions.

“There were two sessions kept for these girls. One was media interactive session where they were told how to talk and interact with the media. If they are not comfortable with English they should speak in Hindi. If during games or presentation they are getting an award then they can accompany a player who will translate it for them. We did a mock session also. They also had a bonding session with team building exercises. It was first time the BCCI had such kind of things for them and players were very happy,” Shetty said.

Meanwhile, on the eve of departure to England, Indian captain Mithali Raj was confident of a good showing in England.

“We definitely want to win the World Cup. It would be a revolution kind of thing for the Indian’s women’s cricket team. And it gives impetus to young women to take up the sport,” Mithali said.

“It would serve as a great platform to showcase the kind of cricket we have been playing in the past two years. “Our first target would be to definitely get into the semis.” India find themselves in a tough group where they will be competing with Australia, England and New Zealand. And the onus will be once again on the senior players to show India the way.

“There are few seniors in the team who are aware of the World Cup, they are aware of the expectations and the pressure that one faces during the event. We need to guide the youngsters and be there for them in pressure situations,” Mithali said.

