Before ODI call-up I thought it might be time to focus on forging a career in T20s: Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australian fast bowler, Nathan Coulter-Nile has revealed that he was considering quitting the longer format of the game to pursue a career in the shortest format of the game. Coulter-Nile has had a string of injury problems due to which he was considering options of being a T20 player. But with the recent call-up in the ODI series, Coulter Nile is now focussed on the game.

Speaking to Seven West Media, he said, “I lost my Australian contract and Greg Chappell came on as a selector (in a new role) and we all know he’s got a big youth focus. I was having a good IPL at the time so I thought I could probably just do this. I thought it might be time just to focus on forging a career in T20s.

On reflection and thinking about it and speaking to JL (Justin Langer) and blokes like that, I just thought I really want to play Test cricket. That was my dream as a kid and it’s still my dream now. The desire was there and JL said look there are 400-odd players who have ever played Test cricket for Australia. It’s not something just to pass off lightly. After thinking about it for a good while I decided to give it another crack.”

Earlier, Ricky Ponting had spoken about Coulter Nile and said that he is extremely talented. Speaking to cricket.com.au, he said, “He’s a highly-talented player and he’s probably someone who’s been a little bit forgotten in Australian cricket because he’s been injured so much. We didn’t see him at all last season (2016-17) domestically, but the year before that we’d seen him in the Australian one-day and T20 teams and he was on the fringe of playing some Test cricket as well.”

“Anyone who can bowl above 140kph and swing the ball in India is going to make an impact. It’s not what the Indian top-order players are used to seeing and even for overseas top-order players, you’ve still got to be good enough to score runs and not get out against high-quality fast-bowling like Coulter-Nile’s.”, he said.

