Been there, done that: Colts get pearls of wisdom from Virat Kohli

Kohli dropped in to motivate the U-19 World Cup-bound boys. (BCCI Photo) Kohli dropped in to motivate the U-19 World Cup-bound boys. (BCCI Photo)

VIRAT KOHLI is learnt to have been left a tad sheepish at one point during his brief interaction with the India under-19 team on Wednesday. The meeting had been organised on the back of a personal request from coach Rahul Dravid to Kohli to address the colts on the eve of their departure for the junior World Cup. So when Dravid chipped in with a query of his own, the India captain, according to those present, was pleasantly surprised, if not slightly embarrassed.

“It’s funny because 10 years ago, I used to sit next to you and ask you the same questions,” he is learnt to have told Dravid when asked how Virat Kohli’s strengths and weaknesses have evolved in the decade since he made his India debut in 2008. Kohli described the major change being in his preparation for a match. Sources reveal that he spoke about every net session being made accountable and set towards a goal rather than just a case of getting a feel of ball on bat.

“He said a practice session shouldn’t ever be a random exercise. If you want to spend time in the nets, then do it only if you have a set goal or target in mind,” he’s learnt to have told Prithvi Shaw & Co. Kohli was also asked about his penchant for chasing down big totals, where he developed it and how he goes about it. Those at the meeting revealed that he spoke about having literally taken it upon himself from the time he was a kid watching the Indian team falter during run chases on TV.

“He spoke about how, as a child, he would get upset whenever India failed to chase a total down, and would picture himself in an Indian jersey getting them over the line. He said that the mental preparation to become the best finisher in the world in ODIs started there,” one source said.

When asked about dealing with the pressure of a run chase, Kohli stressed on believing and backing one’s own skill. “He said ‘if you back your strengths and believe that you can get the job done, then the pressure will take care of itself. You don’t have to think about it’,” the source added.

Dravid is learnt to have been the most eager and inquisitive member in the audience during the brief 10-15 minute interaction, which followed the Indian team’s pre-departure press conference before their tour of South Africa. The under-19 Indian team left Mumbai, on the same flight as Kohli & Co., in the wee hours of Thursday to Dubai. The two parties will then part ways with Shaw & Co. set to reach New Zealand to commence their lengthy preparation before the big event which starts on January 13.

Praise for Prithvi

Kohli also had a lot of complimentary remarks about his counterpart in the junior team and the platform that the under-19 World Cup presents. “Even I’m excited about Prithvi Shaw. I’ve heard a lot about him, Ravi bhai has also spoken very highly of him. He has put up some good performances in First-Class cricket. It’s not very easy, very rarely you get to see such players. He has been made the captain ahead of some of the other players who have played under-19 (cricket), which means there is some special talent in him,” he said.

“If you’re getting an opportunity at this age with live telecast and media coverage, it needs to be respected. It was when they saw us on live TV that people realised how well we play. But it is more important that the players don’t take much pressure on themselves and enjoy this,” he added.

Kohli, apart from holding the reins of the Indian team, was in Shaw’s shoes nine years ago and won the trophy in Malaysia. That was also the year the IPL started and the first-ever auction was held while the junior World Cup was still on, with Kohli being bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who he’s still with 10 seasons on. Shaw and Co, too, will have to contend with the slight distraction of the auction , which is set to clash with the semi-final stage of the World Cup, India’s primary target at the event. But when asked about fears of the players being distracted, Kohli is learnt to have shot down the suggestion saying, “You guys will have a World Cup to win. So there’s no question of getting distracted by anything else, IPL auction or not.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App