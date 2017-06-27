Be obedient to Virat Kohli to be Team India coach, says Harsh Goenka

Virat Kohli had denied any rift between him and Anil Kumble. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli had denied any rift between him and Anil Kumble. (Source: AP)

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has trained his guns on India captain Virat Kohli on his Twitter handle. Goenka, who has earlier tweeted on MS Dhoni being “overshadowed” by Steve Smith in the Rising Pune Supergiant, said that to be Indian coach needs to be “obedient” to the “BCCI and the Indian cricket captain.” The tweet comes in the wake of a storm of sorts that has been set off by Anil Kumble’s resignation from the post amid a rift between him and Kohli.

“Pl apply for Indian cricket coach. Qualifications: Organise travel schedule Fix hotel rooms Be obedient to BCCI and Indian cricket captain,” said Goenka in his tweet. Anil Kumble had decided to step down from the post just a few days after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy. He said in a statement that he decided not to renew his contract after he was informed by the BCCI of the reservations Kohli had with him continuing in the role.

Kohli himself had earlier denied the existence of a rift between him and the former Indian spin great but Kumble’s statement came as a confirmation of the differences in the Indian dressing room. It has also emerged that former team director Ravi Shastri had applied for the job. Kumble had been appointed ahead of Shastri in 2016 and his application this time came after the BCCI invited more applications to come its way for the post.

