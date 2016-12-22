BCCI’s NADP hails Associate-Affiliate team’s feat

The initiative was taken by the NADP Committee to include an Associate and Affiliated team in the junior tournaments. (Source: File) The initiative was taken by the NADP Committee to include an Associate and Affiliated team in the junior tournaments. (Source: File)

BCCI’s New Area Development Programme Committee chairman Avishek Dalmiya on Wednesday hailed Associate and Affiliate team’s historic win over Assam in the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 tournament.

In a landmark victory, the A & A team of budding cricketers from new centers defeated Assam by 46 runs in Shillong on December 19.

Aryan returned with a match-haul of 12 wickets as Assam were bundled out for 107 and 136 in both of their innings.

“This is a huge milestone. We are hopeful of keeping up with the good work to ensure further development of the game in the country,” Avishek said thanking BCCI in promoting cricket in new centers.

The initiative was taken by the NADP Committee to include an Associate and Affiliated Members team in the junior tournaments of the BCCI by conducting camps.

“The performance put in by Aryan of the A & A team in this match deserves a lot of credit. In fact, he is already one of the leading wicket takers in the tournament. Hope more such promising talents would come up soon”, he added.

Avishek further said the former president of the BCCI Jagmohan Dalmiya had suggested to field an additional team of the BCCI in the major domestic tournaments comprising promising players from associate and affiliate members. “Such suggestion was later discussed in the NADP meeting held in Kolkata during the ICC World T20 finals in 2016 where it got the BCCI approval,” he said.

