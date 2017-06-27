BCCI’s decision to reinvite coach applications is humiliating, says Lalchand Rajput

Lalchand Rajput was the manager of the Indian team which won the inaugural World T20 in 2007. (Source: Twitter) Lalchand Rajput was the manager of the Indian team which won the inaugural World T20 in 2007. (Source: Twitter)

The selection for next India cricket coach has been a controversial affair right from the start – it all began with Anil Kumble resigning and pulling out from contention to get a second tenure after severed ties with skipper Virat Kohli. By that time, BCCI had invited and closed application process for the next coach and received interest from Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh and Virender Sehwag. But once Kumble stepped down, the board reopened the process to ask for more applications till July 9. However, this decision hasn’t gone down well with Rajput.

“It is humiliating. To have submitted the resume, to have been shortlisted and to be now told that fresh applications will also be accepted is highly unprofessional on the part of the BCCI. It does show that the board never had faith in the other five candidates apart from Kumble and once he stepped down, they need new names to pick from,” he said as per a report in the Times of India. Rajput is the current coach of the Afghanistan national team.

The report also says Kumble’s version of events weren’t heard by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly. The report, citing an unnamed BCCI official, says Kohli’s version were heard by the CAC but they didn’t believe the reasons justified an action. Thereafter, Kohli sought a meeting with the BCCI officials, in the absence of CAC, explained the situation. After being told of the captain’s reservations with his style, Kumble put in his papers despite having his flight tickets and room booked for the West Indies series.

In the statement issued by Kumble late in the evening, the former leggie took aim at Virat, “I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the head coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between captain and coach,” he said.

