BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit report to determine Mohammed Shami’s future

Mohammed Shami is currently with the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League. (Source: BCCI)

Mohammed Shami’s cricket future, including the IPL, will depend on the findings of the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). The decision has been taken during the IPL Governing Council meeting on Friday. The board has entrusted its anti-corruption chief Neeraj Kumar to investigate the allegations of corruption made by Shami’s wife, and file a report in a week. “Regarding Shami, we will wait for the report of the ACU and then the BCCI will think about the future line of action. We will proceed as per the directions of the CoA,” a cricket board official told The Indian Express, adding, this is with regard to both Shami’s future in international cricket and the IPL.

Hasin Jahan, Shami’s wife, who has already filed a case of domestic abuse, attempt to murder, against Shami, has alleged that Shami “took money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba at the insistence of an England-based businessman Mohammad Bhai”.

“As per the recorded phone conversation, he (Shami) talks about taking money from some extraneous sources, from one Mohammed bhai. Now, the handbook for players specifically says that if they receive money from some extraneous sources, they are required to inform the BCCI. We are asking him, what’s the money for? The ACU will look into this. Rest we will follow the police inquiry,” the Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai told this paper a couple of days ago.

IPL playoffs at Pune

Meanwhile, the acting president of the BCCI, CK Khanna, informed that the 2018 IPL playoff matches would be held in Pune. According a cricket board insider, Kolkata, Rajkot and Lucknow have been kept as stand-by venues. Mumbai might host the Eliminator.

The IPL governing council also decided to “close” the Chennai Super Kings ownership issue after taking legal opinion in the matter. The franchise which, along with Rajasthan Royals, sat out the past two seasons as an after-effect of the 2013 scandal, has transferred its ownership to the India Cements Shareholders Trust. The BCCI sought opinion on the distribution/transfer of the equity shares of the franchise.

SGM to take Kochi Tuskers call

The Supreme Court has directed the BCCI to pay `1,700 crore, including 18 per cent interest, to the now-defunct IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers as compensation. The GC meeting however didn’t discuss the issue as according to a board official, a decision would be taken by the general body only. The Tuskers had taken legal recourse following its termination as an IPL franchise in 2011.

