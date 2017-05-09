BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit limits cricketers from meeting visitors

The restrictions come ahead of the two matches which will be played in Kanpur. (Source: UPCA) The restrictions come ahead of the two matches which will be played in Kanpur. (Source: UPCA)

In a first of its kind, the BCCI’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) has imposed a restriction on a direct meeting between cricketers and other people. This restriction, as reported in hindustan times.com, will be applicable during the course of the two IPL matches to be held at Kanpur.

As per the rules, if at all any meetings are to take place then it shall be in the lobby of the hotel and in the presence of the hotel manager.

The unit members also cross-checked the credentials of the staff of the hotel where the players are staying. Apart from this, the IT equipment in the hotel was also checked.

Furthermore, the unit members will also keep a watch on comments made on social media and messages sent on emails to ensure that no unwanted communication is made. These measures have been taken to keep the menace of betting completely away from the game of cricket.

The two matches scheduled in Kanpur will take on May 10 and May 13. Gujarat Lions are set to take on Delhi daredevils on May 10.

